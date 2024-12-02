Appdome, BehavioSec to bring authentication technologies into mobile apps

Appdome for BehavioSec enables mobile developers and mobility professionals, such as mobile fraud, IT, or Security groups, to integrate advanced biometric and behaviour based authentication solutions with existing mobile apps, without source code changes.

Available under Appdome’s service category, Mobile Identity, the BehavioSec SDK enables developers and citizen-integrators to protect their end-users while continuing to implement any changes or adjustments without re-writing the app. BehavioSec’s technology captures specific user information, analysing details of each user such as keystrokes, press and sequence, as well as device type and address of the user.

BehavioSec develops continuous authentication and verification technology that provides identity and access management solutions.

AppDome is a productivity platform for mobile integration, allowing mobile developers and enterprise mobility professionals to integrate mobile apps and services without coding.