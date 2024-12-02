Appdb leverages iDenfy's solutions

Appdb serves as an alternative to Apple's App Store and allows users to explore a wide range of applications beyond Apple's ecosystem. The partnership aims to streamline the onboarding process for new Appdb developers through the implementation of a fully automated ID verification system provided by iDenfy. Appdb operates independently from Apple's marketplace, offering additional applications such as emulators and modifications for popular apps. The platform adheres to the standards of privacy, security, and safety, supported by the European Union Digital Market Act.

According to the official press release, in the sector of SaaS providers, compliance with data privacy laws, notably the GDPR in the EU, is crucial to avoid fines and reputational damage. In this context, Appdb prioritises user privacy, security, and safety.

From a cybersecurity standpoint, the risks associated with downloaded applications include data breaches and malware infections. Appdb aims to establish trust between users and developers to enhance the overall user experience.

Working with iDenfy

In choosing iDenfy as their identity verification and compliance partner, Appdb sought to streamline Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures and improve fraud prevention measures. iDenfy's algorithms are capable of detecting fraudulent documents and dealing with attempts at bypassing liveness checks.

iDenfy's pricing model, which charges only for successful verifications, appealed to Appdb. Moreover, iDenfy's identity verification solution is supported by ISO security certifications and Lloyd's Cyber Insurance. In the official press release, representatives from Appdb, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the effectiveness of iDenfy's solutions. In turn, officials from iDenfy emphasised their commitment to providing reliable verification solutions.

