Apigee introduces identity API solution for telecommunications industry

Apigee Identity APIx adds to Apigee’s services for the telecommunications industry, which include the API Exchange – a technology platform delivered to service providers in order to offer identity federation for cross-operator reach.

Apigee Identity APIx solution is offered as part of the GSMA Mobile Connect Accelerator (MCX) program. As an MCX partner, Apigee offers operators the Apigee Identity APIX as a cloud service in order to enable them to rapidly deploy Mobile Connect to increase scale more quickly and enable global interoperability.

The new Apigee Identity APIx solution leverages Apigee Edge. Apigee Identity APIx enables operators to implement federated identity APIs and expose them to developers as Mobile Connect APIs.

In addition, Apigee Identity APIx gives operators the benefits of Apigee API management, including API security, API analytics, API monetization, and developer on-boarding capabilities.

Apigee (APIC) provides an intelligent API platform for digital business. Many of the worlds organizations select Apigee to enable their digital business, including 23 of the Fortune 100, six of the top 10 Global 2000 retail companies, and five of the top 10 global telecommunications companies.