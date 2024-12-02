Apigee introduces Apigee Link API-first IoT product

Apigee Link provides built-in REST APIs and end-to-end connectivity for devices. Apigee Link enables any device maker to become a digital platform business and to take advantage of the IoT.

In addition to Apigee Link, Apigee also offers Apigee Edge, which delivers API management, and Apigee Insights, which delivers predictive analytics on big data. Apigee Link leverages Apigee Edge and Apigee Insights. With Apigee Edge, Apigee Insights, and Apigee Link, device makers can use APIs, predictive analytics, and IoT to accelerate their move to the digital world.

Apigee provides an API platform for digital business acceleration. Many of the world’s organizations select Apigee to enable their digital business.