



As per the information detailed in the press release, AP+ issued a statement on the passage of the Digital ID Bill in the Australian Senate, with the bill passing without debate. The bill, which was introduced with the Digital ID (Transitional and Consequential Provisions) Bill 2023, established an accreditation scheme for entities offering digital ID services, while also expanding the Australian Government Digital ID System.











Australian Payments Plus’ view of the Digital ID Bill

According to AP+’ officials, the reforms represent a further step in Australia’s journey towards a more secure and inclusive digital future. Also, through ConnectID, businesses can benefit from knowing that their customers’ identities are verified by a trusted source and consumers can be assured they are sharing less data. By introducing a secure, unified digital identity framework, Australia can develop a more efficient and secure digital ecosystem, in which businesses can expand their operations, and consumers can navigate the digital landscape conveniently and confidently.



Furthermore, the digital identity framework is set to provide additional opportunities for productivity, as well as increased security for individuals’ data. Considering that Australia is currently advancing its digital transformation, AP+ and ConnectID aim to take part in this journey by utilising the capabilities of the digital identity system to provide increased functionality and security for consumers and businesses in Australia. As a digital identity solution, ConnectID focuses on facilitating data exchange, enabling businesses to verify their customers’ identity securely.





Australian Payments Plus’ previous announcements

Additionally, the Digital ID bill includes privacy safeguards and a suite of governance arrangements, such as establishing the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission as the Digital ID Regulator and increasing the role of the Information Commissioner to regulate privacy protections for digital IDs. Initially, the Senate introduced and read the bill at the end of November 2023, with it agreeing and passing it on 27 March 2024. The bill is set to be introduced to the House of Representatives in the next sitting period.