ANZ tests voice biometrics to secure money transfers

Customers transferring more than AUD 1,000 through the bank’s mobile apps will be able to use their voice to automatically authorise high value payments, therefore bypassing usual security measures such as visiting a branch in person starting with mid-2017.

In developing the technology, ANZ has teamed up with natural language company Nuance. The trial tests will start in May 2017 and will include ANZ staff and select customers using the Grow by ANZ mobile app. According to the bank’s representatives, the service will then be rolled out to ANZ goMoney and other digital services progressively.