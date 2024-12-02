AnyHour partners REDi to prevent fraud

AnyHour provides 24/7 call center services for REDi clients that employ the REDi Verifi fraud prevention software.

REDi is a provider of automated risk management services for financial institutions. The company’s software, Verifi powered by REDi, seeks to boost the security of debit card transactions by making the customer part of the fraud prevention process. Leveraging low cost communication methods designed to connect with customers through the channel of their choice, the system can verify suspicious transactions in order to prevent fraud.

With the addition of the AnyHour Solutions 24/7 call center to REDi’s existing communication methods, such as email, SMS, IVR, mobile and third-party mobile integration, banks and customers alike are equipped with the appropriate tools to handle fraud.

AnyHour’s 24/7 call center services are designed to work with a bank’s existing customer service operations to manage overflow as well as after-hours and weekend calls. Based on the bank’s needs, incoming calls can be routed to the AnyHour call center during specific days and hours.