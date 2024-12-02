Anti-money laundering market to be valued at USD 1.99 bln by 2025

According to the press release, rising concerns regarding growing incidences of terrorism, corruption, and organised crimes have enforced the government to take concerted action. Therefore to meet these several compliance norms set by the government, enterprises are offering anti-money laundering and fraud detection solutions to control activities of corrupt individuals and cyber-criminals, and help reduce the concern of disguising or converting illegally gained funds as legitimate income.

Moreover, due to the emergence of advanced technologies including online banking platform, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) money transfer, and online payment websites, there has been a rise in the number of e-transactions worldwide in the past few years. Although these developments have led to ease of transferring funds easily between two nodes, these have also created the vulnerabilities and various ways to transfer funds illegally that are more complex to identify or detect. In addition, criminals are withdrawing and transferring money without an IP address with the use of proxy servers or anonymising software.

Hence, it is becoming very difficult to trace and detect money laundering activities. Consequently, in order to protect financial organisations and businesses from these threats, major countries are striving to ensure that financial and institutions comply with anti-money laundering requirements.

Fintech and regulatory agencies are implementing several strategies like collaboration to enhance Customer Due Diligence (CDD) and Know Your Customer (KYC) platforms. Therefore, technologies including authentication through smartphones, biometrics, and behaviour analysis are projected to gain traction for anti money laundering (AML) market growth in the next few years.

