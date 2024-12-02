



Indicative of the scale and significance of this particular case was presented by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which issued a public announcement alert that aimed to inform the public about the freezing of transactions.

Following this announcement, the found cryptocurrencies are expected to fall under the scrutiny of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority.











More information on Anti-Money Laundering Authority’s case

The investigation began last month when the Authority received information about a suspicious cryptocurrency transaction. The payment was detected during the process of involving a registered user on the platform of a Greek crypto exchange service provider. This was followed by an investigation, which revealed that the user had received a significant amount of Ethereum in their crypto wallet.

Analysis by the institutions’ specially trained analysts later showed that the funds originated from a cryptocurrency theft totaling USD 1.5 billion. This incident took place in February 2025, and it targeted the well-known cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, as referred to by the FBI as `TraderTraitor`. According to officials of the institutions, the current theft has been attributed to a notorious hacking group.

As a result of these findings, a Seizure Order was issued by the Anti-Money Laundering Authority for the crypto wallet and its criminal proceeds. A report was also prepared and submitted to the competent Prosecutor’s Office for further legal action to be taken.

The Anti-Money Laundering Authority was developed as a national effort to optimise transparency and to prevent and combat financial crime. Alongside the support provided by the Ministry of National Economy, the institution will continue to deliver institutional support in its strategy of offering independent and efficient ongoing operational upgrades.