Anti-fraud tech startup Resistant AI secures USD 2.74 mln investment

The security startup’s machine learning technology is designed to be deployed on top of AI systems used for financial decision making to protect customers in financial services and ecommerce from targeted manipulation, adversarial machine learning and advanced fraud.

The startup sells an additional layer of protection that is designed for tightening security around automated functions such as credit risk scoring and anti-money laundering. Its tech is also aimed at uncovering suspicious patterns of transactions which might indicate a strategic attack on the model itself or an attempt to copy sensitive data.

Resistant AI has two products it offers its customers at this stage: First, document inspection. It offers a machine learning system that’s designed to flag and reject “malicious documents” submitted for automated processing. A second offering, Resistant Transactions, applies AI to spot problematic transaction patterns.