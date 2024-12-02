Anti-fraud company Mi-Pay acquired by Alphacomm

Anti-fraud payment tech provider Mi-Pay has developed its presence in the UK and Ireland, having offices in London and Romania. This gives Alphacomm access to a development centre in Romania with over 30 developers and customer support managers.

As per TelecomPaper, Mi-Pay provides Cynic, an anti-fraud product, and its customers include telecoms companies 3 Ireland and Sure. The acquisition will have Alphacomm to have a stronger foothold in Europe, as well as facilitated investment capabilities.