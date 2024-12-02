Anomali raises USD 40 Million to drive product innovation

This announcement marks a total of USD 96 million total investment raised by Anomali over four rounds of funding. The round was led by Lumia Capital, a company focused on helping technology market leaders expand globally. Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP), Telstra and Sozo Ventures also participated in the round along with returning investors GV, General Catalyst, IVP and Paladin Capital Group.

The investment will allow Anomali to accelerate its growth in the US and globally and continue development of innovative cybersecurity solutions. The company delivers critical threat intelligence capabilities, allowing organisations to detect, investigate and respond to serious external threats.