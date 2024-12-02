Annature launches ID verification solution built on Stripe

Previously, according to the company press release, Annature has integrated Stripe payment, billing and invoicing technology to accept subscription payments for its eSigning business. Stripe will be embedding its Payment APIs – and now ID APIs, into Annature's workflow.

Stripe officials explained that eSigning accelerated especially during Covid lockdowns. Annature reportedly moved to provide identity verification after seeing Stripe launch its identity product with an automated range of internal and client-facing processes. The alignment with Stripe is expected to attract considerable uptake among accounting firms, where KYC/AML requirements are growing in demand, the press release details.

Launched in 2020, Annature already has direct and white label customers ranging from SMEs to Australian legal and accounting firms.