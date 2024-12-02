Android warns Google Pay security breaches could have affected Samsung phones

According to The US Sun, the flaw could allow hackers to steal keys used for secure payment operations through the likes of Samsung Pay and Google Pay on an estimated number of 100 million Samsung Galaxy devices, ranging from S8 to the latest S21.

The problem was allegedly undiscovered for years, until researchers from the Tel-Aviv University located the vulnerability. Researchers have notified Samsung about the potential risks earlier in 2021, with the South Korea-based tech giant releasing the necessary fixes in August 2021.