Android users tricked by Judy malware campaign

According to security expert Graham Cluley, researchers at Check Point discovered 41 apps laden with the auto-clicking adware on the Play Store. Google removed the programs from its app marketplace, after receiving researchers’ results. Nevertheless, the apps achieved between 4.5 million and 18.5 million downloads before the tech company removed the programs.

In total, the campaign could have affected as many as 36.5 million Android users over a period of at least a year. Furthermore, many of the Judy-infected apps did not have badly ratings, which no doubt contributed to their widespread distribution. Therefore, Android users are advised to install a mobile anti-virus solution to help protect threats like Judy and read the reviews of an app before they install it.