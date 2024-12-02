Android users might close malicious apps with new tool

The feature is called “panic button” and was added as an option in the Android operating system. According to BleepingComputer, the tool is currently disabled and appears to be under testing. In addition, it is also unclear if this panic button behaviour would be enough to shut down screen-locking ransomware.

So far, Google has not officially announced the feature. Nevertheless, if the tech company would ship this feature enabled in future versions of its OS, the user could press the “Back” button, inserted within the feature, four times in a quick succession, and Android would close all apps and return him to his home screen.