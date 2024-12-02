Android malware steals one-time passcodes

The malware, dubbed Android.Bankosy, has been updated to intercept the codes, which are part of so-called two-factor authentication systems.

Many online banking applications require a login and password plus a time-sensitive code in order to gain access. The one-time passcode is sent over SMS but also can be delivered via an automated phone call.

Some banks have moved to call-based delivery of passcodes. In theory, that provides better security since SMS messages can be intercepted by some malware.

The one-time passcode is used with the victim’s login credentials, which the attackers have presumably already obtained.