Android adds fingerprint authentication for online purchases

The fingerprint reader option is disabled by default, which means that users will have to specifically activate it in the Google Play store if they want to authenticate payments with their fingerprint.

Once you activate this option, you can purchase items in the Google Play store with a simple tap on the devices fingerprint sensor. If a user would rather use their password instead, they have this option as well.

Only the LG Nexus 5X and the Huawei Nexus 6P support this functionality for now, but any future device that launches with Android 6.0 Marshmallow on board and has a fingerprint reader should support fingerprint authentication for Play Store purchases.