AnaCap invests in WebID

AnaCap will provide significant growth capital and partner with the founders and existing management team to extend WebID’s product offering to other industries outside of the core financial services and telecoms space, such as e-government, e-health, ecommerce and e-mobility as well as support, growth through future acquisitions.

WebID provides a range of digital identification solutions for Know Your Customer (‘KYC’) purposes, such as identification via video call, online banking, artificial intelligence, as well as qualified electronic signature (‘QES’) solutions for e-signing to leading financial institutions and large corporates across Germany, via its modular IT platform, Global Trust Technology Platform (‘GTTP’).