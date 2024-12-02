As the company aims to assist fintechs, crypto businesses, banks, and other regulated entities in fighting against financial crime, the newly launched platform has two customers that had successfully migrated to it, with the remaining ones set to be onboarded by the end of Q2 2023.





Details and capabilities of the AMLYZE financial crime solution

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, the redesigned application has a basis in UI/UX best practices and has been rebuilt entirely from the technical side, together with a new API version, thus helping result in expedited response times, increased stability, and decrease in human resource demand from the customer side.

Additionally, a new technology stack has been leveraged towards the complete redesign of the rules and scenario engine, enabling it to become increasingly stable and as much as 22 times faster, with new and more flexible customisation options.











Commenting on the announcement, Gabrielius Bilkštys, CEO and co-founder of AMLYZE has advised that the launch of the new version of the product marks a ‘long-awaited milestone’ of the company’s IT team’s work, with the belief being that it is set to contribute towards the success of both current and future AMLYZE clients.

As per their statement, as regulatory requirements for anti-money laundering and increasing throughout the world, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool is believed to play an important role in successful compliance related to risk assessment and transaction monitoring for fintechs together with an extensive range of businesses.

Adding on this, Aleksandr Lazutkin, Chief Product Officer of AMLYZE stated that the company is listening to its customers and is set to continue improving and adding features to help them manage their needs related to day-to-day compliance and transaction monitoring in an effective manner.

The announcement further details that the regtech’s core products now include transaction monitoring, customer risk assessment and case management, which are going to be complemented by advanced back-testing, perpetual KYC modules, and a quality assurance workspace, in addition to other features.





AMLYZE strategy and offering

A 2019-founded Lithuania-based SaaS anti-financial crime solution, AMLYZE provides various models for real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customer risk scoring, case management and sanctions screening. The company helps minimise manual work and tasks related to AML/CFT and compliance, looking to increase effectiveness.