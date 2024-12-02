Specifically, this funding is expected to support the company's expansion into the corporate and institutional client markets. The round was led by Practica Capital, a venture capital firm in the Baltics, alongside other participants such as FIRSTPICK, an early-stage venture capital fund and accelerator, and Coinvest Capital, which is a sovereign VC fund.

Several private co-investors, such as Gintas Balčiūnas (CEO of Dokobit), Donatas Dailidė (CEO and Chairman of DOJUS Group), and NGL, a Lithuanian business angel syndicate, also joined. International investors such as Advanzia Bank, a digital bank based in Luxembourg, were also involved.

The funding will be directed towards the development of a new cross-border information-sharing platform designed to combat financial crime. This platform, leveraging artificial intelligence and synthetic data, aims to improve compliance processes and enhance efficiency for financial institutions worldwide.

Officials from AMLYZE stated that the investment will allow the company to accelerate its growth and expand its services. They added that this new platform is intended to transform how financial institutions share information, contributing to a more secure financial environment.

Practica Capital officials commented that their continued investment in AMLYZE reflects confidence in the company’s technology and its potential to address complex compliance challenges. In turn, representatives from Coinvest Capital noted the significant progress AMLYZE has made, highlighting the potential impact of their new platform on anti-financial crime efforts across borders.

More information about AMLYZE

AMLYZE is a regtech software provider offering anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) solutions for financial service providers. Their services include transaction monitoring, customer risk assessment, and screening for politically exposed persons (PEPs), sanctions, and adverse media.

The company’s upcoming cross-border information-sharing platform is designed for fintechs, neo-banks, financial intelligence units (FIUs), and regulators. AMLYZE was founded by professionals with extensive experience in financial regulation and compliance, aiming to improve efficiency in combating financial crime.