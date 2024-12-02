AMLYZE partners with TransactionLink





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to enable TransactionLink’s customers and clients to have more stages of their anti-money laundering (AML) process handled by AMLYZE. In addition, the company will have the possibility to utilise AMLYZE’s solutions and expertise in order to deliver an efficient, secure, and user-friendly tool to its clients.

TransactionLink will continue to provide its users with its no-code platform, as well as its drag-and-drop builder tool that was designed to allow companies and firms to design their own onboarding procedures. This aimed to provide customers with an onboarding process that can be tailored to their specific needs, as well as enable firms to take control of their KYC (Know Your Customer) data collection and verification.







AMLYZE’s recent strategy of development

Regtech company specialising in anti-financial crime, AMLYZE had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of December 2023, Lithuania-based Viena Saskaita announced its partnership with AMLYZE in order to provide money laundering prevention and compliance services to its customers and users. Following this strategic deal, Viena Saskaita aimed to utilise AMLYZE’s solutions (including client risk assessment, case management, transaction monitoring, and international sanctions screening) to optimise its overall security. In addition, the firm intended to enable compliance through a single service provider.

As money laundering prevention should be perceived as an obligation for not only banks but also for other regulated entities that are legally obliged to apply compliance standards, this partnership aimed to give Viena Saskaita the possibility to meet those standards, as well as the needs, preferences, and expectations of its users.

Earlier in November 2023, AMLYZE announced its partnership with Plumery in order to improve the overall landscape of financial technology. Throughout this collaboration, AMLYZE aimed to integrate its anti-financial crime technology with Plumbery’s digital banking service to allow financial institutions to meet regulatory requirements and to provide simple, secure, and user-friendly experiences for their customers.

According to the press release published at the time, the strategic deal underlined both firms’ commitment to efficiency and advancement in the financial technology sector, focusing on delivering an optimised experience for clients, as well as operational efficiency.