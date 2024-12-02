AMLYZE partners with Plumery





Through this collaboration, AMLYZE integrates its anti-financial crime technology with Plumery’s digital banking solution to enable financial institutions to meet regulatory requirements and provide simplified, user-friendly experiences for their customers.











AMLYZE – Plumery partnership objective

With its objective being to combat financial crime, AMLYZE provides a suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for fintechs, banks, and crypto businesses. The company’s knowledge in real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, client scoring, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) investigations, Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), sanctions, and adverse media screening, stands to support the company’s commitment to decrease financial fraud. Headquartered in the Netherlands and with a strategic presence in Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Vilnius, Plumery aims to improve digital banking experiences for institutions worldwide.



According to AMLYZE’s officials, the collaboration underlines both company’s commitment to efficiency and advancement in the financial technology sector. By merging their solutions, AMLYZE and Plumery intend to deliver enhanced experiences for customers and improve the overall financial landscape. Representatives from Plumery stated that the integration of the regtech’s knowledge in regulatory compliance with its digital banking approach aims to enable financial institutions to advance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. The two companies’ objective is to combine compliance with consumer experience while driving growth and security.





AMLYZE’s previous developments and collaborations





As a SaaS regtech, AMLYZE provides a suite of anti-financial crime solutions for all types of financial services providers. The company’s products were developed by a team of AML professionals and former regulators using experience in supervising financial institutions while working with central banks and law enforcement agencies. During the last months, AMLYZE formed multiple partnerships to advance its development strategy.At the end of October 2023, AMLYZE entered a strategic partnership with Shufti Pro to improve its anti-financial crime solutions. By joining forces, the company leveraged Shufti Pro’s compliance services along with KYC and KYB technologies, as well as integrated its identity verification services to further improve its existing compliance module offerings. The collaboration merged both companies’ knowledge to provide clients with a suite of AML and KYC solutions.At the beginning of the same month, Savy partnered with AMALYZE to allow the latter to serve as the primary provider of AML prevention and compliance solutions for the company. The agreement enabled the Savy platform to be integrated into AMALYZE’s core modules, encompassing customer risk assessment, retrospective transaction monitors, case management, and international sanctions screening. Through this, Savy aimed to support its commitment to maintaining rigorous compliance standards and preventing financial crimes.

