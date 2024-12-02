AML player Hawk AI raises USD 10 mln in Series A funding

Hawk AI is a Germany-based software platform for banks, payment firms, and fintechs, offering detection of transactions linked to financial crime. The software identifies patterns of suspicious activity in financial transactions with the help of artificial intelligence and provides anti-money-laundering experts with relevant, actionable alerts.

With Hawk AI, financial institutions can ensure regulatory compliance. Through its cloud-native, modular, and open architecture, the solution can be integrated with existing banking and payment systems.

The investment will be used by Hawk AI to strengthen its European and US footprint, while also expanding to Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, Hawk AI expects to double its employee headcount by the end of 2022.