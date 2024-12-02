According to HawkAI, the money will now be used to further accelerate product development and global expansion. The funding round is led by Sands Capital and co-funded by new and existing investors including DN Capital, Coalition, BlackFin Capital, and Picus Capital.

Hawk AI supports banks and financial service providers in combatting financial crime. The company's platform, built on a flexible cloud infrastructure and supported by artificial intelligence, detects suspicious cases while drastically reducing the false alarm rate. The fintech offers payment screening, meaning that users’ counterparties can be screened against sanctions and country lists in real-time.













Hawk AI’s name-matching algorithms normalise data and identify sanctions risks, stopping transactions in less than 150ms. This offer works with self-service configuration meaning that users can fine-tune the algorithm and conduct what-if analyses based on real data in a sandbox.

The fintech’s transaction monitoring