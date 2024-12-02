AML and Business KYC /KYB platform kompany raises EUR 6 million

The regtech aims to use the new funding to accelerate growth and expand its new product lines, the AI-based shareholder analysis tool UBO discovery and the DLT-based audit-trail solution KYC onchain.

Fairway Global Investment led the round, together with Global Brain, a major venture capital firm based in Tokyo, Japan, who acted as co-investor. Both are global investors in regtech, fintech, and the payment sector. Existing shareholders, including the European Super Angels Club and the kompany management team also participated in this round.

The kompany team has doubled in the last year to meet the new regulatory realities of highly enforced Anti-Money Laundering regulation in Europe (AMLD 4&5) and the pending US AML regulation. kompany is an alumnus of Mastercard Startpath, Plug and Play FinTech, Raiffeisen Bank International’s Elevator Lab, the Oracle Scale Up programme and founding member of the International RegTech Association, and the Austrian Blockchain Association.