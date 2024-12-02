Amica selects Semafone for its over the phone payment solution

Under the terms of the partnership, the new system will be implemented across Amica’s 40 branches and customer call centre locations in the US. Once the technology has been fully implemented, it will be used by almost 1,500 customer service representatives who will have the ability to process telephone payments through Semafone.

Amica chose Semafone to provide a payments system that complies fully with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) regulations.

Semafone’s technology allows the customer to enter payment card details via their telephone keypad, sending the numbers directly to the payment processor. The customer service representative stays on the line throughout the call to assist the customer as necessary, but cannot see or hear sensitive payment card information.

In October 2013, Semafone rolled out a new trustmark, Secured by Semafone, to be used by all customers and partners which implement Semafone’s patented payment method.