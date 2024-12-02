AMEX upgrades the level of security with new aunthentication tool

SafeKey 2.0, which leverages the EMV 3-D Secure 2.0 industry standard, is a global solution that provides an extra layer of security when an American Express Card Member makes a purchase online at a participating merchant.

The updated platform supports authentication methods using biometrics, including fingerprints and facial recognition. It can also be deployed for traditional and emerging commerce channels, ranging from ecommerce websites to in-app purchases made on smartphones and other Internet-connected devices. SafeKey 2.0 also helps identify potential fraud in real-time while enabling the consumers to check out safely across all digital channels.

In addition, SafeKey 2.0 will support card issuers and merchant acquirers in the European Union as they address the Strong Customer Authentication requirements of the Payment Services Directive 2.0.

American Express has made its SafeKey 2.0 technical specifications available to merchants, issuers and partners. The service will be available for deployment in spring 2018.