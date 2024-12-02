American Express to pilot biometric authorisation for online payments

At the beginning of August 2023, the company announced its partnership with US-based fintech firm Skipify in order to optimise the checkout experience of customers, as well as merchant approval rates. Throughout this collaboration, Skipify was focused on working with American Express to connect Amex US Customer Members’ Cards to the checkout experience in an efficient and secure manner.
Skipify’s technology was set to integrate with American Express and to identify select Amex customers through their email addresses, a process that allowed them to automatically link their eligible Amex Card to check out with participating businesses and traders. The solution removed the need for clients to manually enter their payment and billing details, which could result in improved overall merchant approval and conversion rates.
Earlier in June 2023, Nigeria-based Access Bank rolled out two new consumer credit cards, including the Access Bank American Express Gold card, as well as the Metal Platinum card. Following the launch of the products, Access Bank was set to improve its overall capabilities and offerings to its retail and private bank clients. The users were given the possibility to benefit from the Membership Rewards loyalty programme, in addition to a wide range of travel and lifestyle features.
The American Express card included dual-currency functionality (NGN/USD), international acceptance, as well as airport lounge access, membership rewards, insurance, protections, loyalty points, and card rental perks. The Platinum Card also provided expanded airport lounge benefits, with additional access to over 1,400 lounges through the American Express Global Lounge Collection.