American Express to pilot biometric authorisation for online payments

Following this announcement, the new biometric feature has been integrated into the firm’s SafeKey 3-D Secure authentication product in order to further optimise the overall security and protection of clients during online payments and transactions.

SafeKey 3-D Secure represents an online payment security protocol that was developed to reduce fraud and offer customers a safer online transaction experience. The product adds an additional layer of verification during the process of online payments, and it aims to ensure that the individual making the transaction is indeed the cardholder. Through the integration of biometric technologies that were designed with the aid of web authentication services from the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium, American Express will prioritise the procedure of minimising fraud while keeping the checkout process simple and efficient.

The pilot programme will commence with a select group of customers from the US, who are set to become eligible after completing a security validation procedure during the SafeKey checkout process. They will use a device and browser that support the facial and fingerprint recognition features.

The full rollout is anticipated to take place at the beginning of 2024, for all US clients and cardholders.





American Express’ recent strategy of development