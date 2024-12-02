American Express to extend the EMV Fraud Liability Shift for US fuel merchants

The extension will give US fuel merchants flexibility in their fight against fraud by providing additional time to upgrade their automatic fuel dispenser systems to accept EMV chip cards. Starting October 2020, US fuel merchants may be held liable for fraud chargebacks that result from payment transactions performed at automatic fuel dispensers if they have not enabled these devices to accept EMV chip cards.

American Express first announced its US EMV roadmap in 2012. Since that time, the company has worked closely with its merchants, third-party processors, and other partners to ensure they have the tools and resources necessary to upgrade their point-of-sale systems so they can accept EMV chip cards.

American Express has also taken other steps to help US merchants limit their fraud costs as they upgrade their POS systems.