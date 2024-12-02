American Express Lab tests facial recognition technology

The company wants to use emerging technologies to appeal to consumers in new segments, such as heavy mobile users who want to use digital payments and those with little or no credit and others who prefer not to use credit and charge cards.

The company’s lab of developers and designers works to adapt American Express products and services to new consumer devices, such as Google Glass and the Apple Watch. The lab also experiments with emerging technologies, doing mock-ups and prototypes to prove or disprove their theories.