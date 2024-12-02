American Express, Infineon, and VASCO appointed to FIDO Alliance board of directors

The 28-member board represents the diversity of interests and markets comprising the global support for the FIDO ecosystem.

Infineon takes a board position, after launching the FIDO Alliance with six founding members in 2013. Originally a FIDO sponsor, VASCO ascends to the board, while American Express joins the FIDO Alliance as a board member.

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for authentication that define an open set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords.