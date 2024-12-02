American Bankers Association chooses Easy Solutions security services

The endorsement follows ABA’s extensive due diligence, with oversight from ABA’s Endorsed Solutions’ Banker Advisory Council, and research support by the cybersecurity company Bancsec.

Easy Solutions’ digital threat protection provides organisations with a strategy against Internet threats. Benefits include machine learning enabled monitoring and analysis of email, web and social media channels and removal of identified attacks.

ABA selected Easy Solutions for their brand protection suite as well, which includes coverage, detection, and intelligence to protect the bank’s customer accounts, email addresses and personal information from fraudsters.

Easy Solutions is a security vendor focused on detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds.