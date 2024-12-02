Amber Group partners with Ripjar





The aim of the collaboration is to improve the process of detecting and preventing efficiently financial crime and online threads across Amber Group’s operations in real-time.

Data and information of customers can be transferred from several technology systems and sanctions lists for comparison. Thus, although name-matching processes appear simple while using matching algorithms and risk-based alert creation rules, Amber Group will be able to protect its customers in a fast and systematic way.











Amber Group’s development

Global Crypto finance service provider for customers all around the world, Amber Groups represents an organisation that provides customers with multiple products and tools, focusing on the development of its services as well.

Amber Group announced its achieving of Level 1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) certification after an audit was conducted by an independent, privately-owned company.

The PCI-DSS certification is a widely accepted set of procedures and requirements that aim to optimise the security of payment transactions for debit cards, credit cards, as well as cash. It also focuses on protecting cardholders from fraudulent and misuse of personal information. The extended procedure requires enhanced security and protection in various areas and industries, such as policies, procedures, network architecture, and software.

By receiving the certificate, Amber Group reinforced its global position as a platform for global digital asset management, as well as wealth building. It also reaffirmed that the organisation is committed to providing enhanced security and protection for its customers’ digital assets. The company also prioritises its overview of the cybersecurity market, as the industry becomes more complex alongside the digital threads that might evolve with it.

Moreover, while adhering to international standards of cybersecurity and data encryption, the company ensured its customers benefit from the last anti-fraud solutions, prioritising the seamless and safe payment processing experience as well.

The news regarding Amber Group’s PCI-DSS certification was released right after the organisation announced its entry into the metaverse. The company launched Openverse, a Web3 enablement platform for creators.

Openverse was designed to serve as a gateway to the metaverse and to equip Web2 creators, businesses, and companies with products and services that will improve the process of transition into Web3.

Furthermore, Openverse was set up to be an enabled Web3 platform that is supported by real-time 3D rendering technology, focusing on creating an experiential digital world for all clients. It is available on desktop, VR platforms, mobile and other devices while being equipped with multiple features, including real-time content interaction, customisable digital avatars, gameplay, and an NFT valuation system. sin