Amazon's Alexa-enabled voice shopping feature rolls out in India





The US-based company said the feature is currently rolling out to Android users, but it is available ‘primarily in English’, although it understands proper nouns and regional words across various languages.

According to a spokesperson, this is the first time Amazon is bringing the feature outside of the US. As such, customers will be able to use Alexa to search for items on the ecommerce platform, add them to the cart, and proceed to checkout. Moreover, they will be enabled to tap the in-app mic icon and say order. Once the order has been placed, users can check the whereabouts of the order through voice as well, by asking ‘Alexa, where is my delivery?’