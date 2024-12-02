Amazon to roll out refund program for unauthorized in-app purchases made by children

This decision follows both Amazon’s and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) agreement to drop all ongoing litigation. The legal dispute between the two started in 2014 when the FTC filed a complaint against Amazon for failing to obtain parental consent for in-app charges made by children via apps distributed via the Amazon App Store, according to Bleeping Computer.

In April 2016, the FTC won the complaint, when a federal court ordered Amazon to pay over USD 70 million representing unauthorized in-app charges incurred by children between November 2011 and May 2016.

Unauthorized in-app charges happen because many apps are offered as free downloads, but offer in-app charges while kids are playing the game. Amazon promised to publish details about its upcoming refund program in the following days.