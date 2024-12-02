Amazon to fight counterfeit reporting with law enforcement help

The company plans to disclose merchant information to European and US federal authorities every time it confirms a counterfeit was sold to customers, increasing the frequency and volume of reporting to law enforcement. In the past, Amazon would inform authorities of counterfeit reviewers when it thought it had enough information for police to pursue a culprit.

So far, Amazon has held meetings with government authorities and related organisations to discuss its new counterfeit reporting strategy and how the company can further their enforcement efforts, Reuters continues. The hope has been that Amazon’s coveted data will help law enforcement make connections about criminals.

The ecommerce company will report a merchant’s name, company name, product and contact information to authorities, after it confirms a business was selling fakes, closes the seller’s account, and the account holder does not make a successful appeal via Amazon’s typical processes.