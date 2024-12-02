Amazon reverses decision to remove encryption from Fire tablets

Multiple requests for clarification about when this update might be released, and with what devices it will be compatible, have yet to receive a response from the company.

Amazon previously said that it removed full disk encryption from devices running the newest version of Fire OS because few people used the feature. This change left the financial data, personal messages and other private information of Amazon customers vulnerable to attackers with physical access to affected devices.

Amazon’s decision predated the debate between Apple and the FBI over whether the company has to weaken the security of an iPhone used by a San Bernardino shooter, but it still provided a stark contrast between Amazon’s support of Apple and its actions.