Amazon receives patent for smartphone ear recognition technology

This will unlock the device when holding it up to the ear to answer a call. The shape of an individual’s ears are just as unique as fingerprints, which would enable the technology to accurately identify the ear of the smartphone owner when the device is being held up to it. Besides being used as an unlocking mechanism, the technology may prove to be useful in situations where only the smartphone owner needs to be able to answer incoming calls.

Additionally, the technology would allow users to automatically switch to or from speakerphone as well as adjust the earpiece volume according to the distance between the phone and the individual’s face.

The patent was initially filed in 2011, long before Amazon launched its first Fire Phone.