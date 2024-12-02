Amazon offers two-step authentication to customers

According to Engadget, Amazon says that support for the security measure was added following a private beta. The online retailer has not made an official announcement, but customers can go into your account settings and enable it.

After entering your password, you will need to provide a security code which will come from your phone (either through SMS or an authenticator app). Under the field to enter the phone number where you want to receive codes, ensure that the correct country is listed, type your mobile phone number and then click the Send Code button. Select “Change Account Settings“, “Advanced Account Settings“, then click “Get Started“. From there, you will be prompted with a Get Started button, explaining how the two-step verification works. Aimed to add an extra level of authenticity, Amazon has enabled the option via its users’ account settings.