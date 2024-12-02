Amazon might offer hand recognition payments to stores

As per Wall Street Journal, Amazon is developing hand-based checkout terminals that would sell not only Whole Foods, but to ‘coffee shops, fast-food restaurants’ and other stores that tend to have repeat customers.

The system is said to link the payment card to one’s hand, with the necessity to insert the old-school plastic and scan one’s hand before paying using one’s hand alone. Amazon's cloud would store the data and might even tie it to Amazon.com spending to help target ads. The company could blacklist people caught using stolen cards, but that would only help after a thief had already bought at least one item using one’s hard-earned money.