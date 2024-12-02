Amazon launches PSP programme to protect sellers against fraud

According to EcommerceBytes, the programme is designed to protect sellers from bad actors. Amazon stated that this will enhance their ability to detect, prevent, and take actions against bad actors, with the aim of protecting customers and sellers from fraud and abuse.

From March 2021, sellers adding a new bank account from a PSP must use a PSP that is participating in the programme. Sellers using a PSP not enrolled in the programme have until the end of May 2021 to become compliant.

Amazon informed that it requires PSPs to have appropriate risk and compliance controls in place and exchange information with Amazon to reduce the potential for fraud and abuse.