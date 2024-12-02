Amazon launches Amazon Fraud Detector to identify fraudulent online activities

According to Nasdaq, the solution allows businesses to identify potentially fraudulent online activities such as online payment and identity fraud in real time by using machine learning. To use the solution, businesses just need a few clicks in the Amazon Fraud Detector console to initiate a fraud investigation, while the machine learning model predicts potentially fraudulent activity.

Furthermore, while using Amazon Fraud Detector, customers use their historical data of both fraudulent and legitimate transactions to build, train, and deploy machine learning models that provide real-time, low-latency fraud risk predictions. Besides, there is no need for an infrastructure to manage the solution, as customers pay only for their actual usage of the service.

Moreover, web services platform GoDaddy, payments products maker Truevo, and software maker ActiveCampaign are already among the customers and partners using Amazon Fraud Detector.

The Amazon Fraud Detector is currently available in North Virginia, Ohio, Oregon, Ireland, Singapore, and Sydney. The company plans to make it available in additional regions in the future, Nasdaq reported.