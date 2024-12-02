Amazon gets Indian patent to enable secure authentication for mobile transactions

According to Financial Express, the patent includes billing and payments, based on the user’s location in correlation with the predetermined proximity of a merchant location. Although Amazon had filed the application for the patent in 2012 at the Delhi patent office, it was only granted on 11 August 2020.

The company stated that usually, if a consumer uses an online payment option, he may have to take out his mobile device, add the biller details prior to making a transaction, and stand in the queue to complete the transaction. This rises potential security concerns as hackers or skimmers at the merchant location may scan the user device or cards for obtaining transaction details.

Moreover, if a person pre-authorises a biller, there has always been a concern of the biller conducting unauthorised payments, making non-contact payments difficult while offline shopping, as the person may exchange cash or swipe cards with the teller.

Consequently, the new solution addresses these issues by providing a method for automatically authenticating a transaction based on user’s location, while detecting if the mobile device of a user is present within a predetermined proximity of a merchant location. Besides, the method helps in determining if the user has designated the merchant, in a user profile, as a trusted merchant.

Therefore, the trusted merchant is pre-authorised by the user to implement a transaction, based on preference data that the user stored in the user profile. Afterwards, the mobile device may login to the merchant to initiate the transaction, which will be completed by identifying and using the data.

Overall, the patent document reveals that transactions are increasingly secured this way, as they are initiated by the user’s device and carried out only with trusted merchants.