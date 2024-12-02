Amazon drops Flash-based ads in response to malware growth

The browser changes are themselves in response to attackers’ increasing use of security vulnerabilities in Flash to launch attacks on users via malicious advertisements.

As a result, users viewing pages with Flash content often meet with browser prompts that Amazon said could disrupt their experience of its websites.

The change is set to take place on September 1st 2015. Earlier this month Adobe patched 34 security bugs in Flash, following a July update that fixed 36 bugs.

The July update was followed by an unscheduled patch fixing two previously unknown issues that were made public when data stolen from Milan-based surveillance company Hacking Team was released. The discovery of those two vulnerabilities prompted Mozilla to block Flash from running by default in its Firefox browser until a patch was released.