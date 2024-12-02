Amazon allows two-factor authentication for virtual desktops

Protecting Workspaces desktops with two-factor authentication helps prevent unauthorized users from gaining access to enterprise resources, while defending against password attacks such as phishing and keystroke logging.

For the authentication to work, organizations need a Radius server. Amazon has verified its implementation against the Symantec Validation and ID Protection (VIP) and Microsoft Radius Server products.

For companies that dont want to roll out new hardware, there are also applications for Android, BlackBerry OS, iOS and Windows.

To help IT departments get started, Amazon has updated its administration guide with instructions on how to activate the authentication.