Amazon adds palm-reading biometrics to three new stores in Seattle

According to GeekWire, the company launched the technology in September 2020. It works by scanning the palms of participating customers, giving them an alternative to the regular process of checking into the automated retail stores, which normally involves using a QR code in an app.

There will be eight Amazon physical retail stores in the Seattle area with Amazon One, including Amazon Books and 4-star locations. Amazon envisions broad long-term adoption of the Amazon One technology for everything from in-store payments to accessing office buildings and entering sports stadiums.