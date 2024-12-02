Amaramba Capital Dealer partners with Shufti Pro

The partnership aims to allow Amaramba Capital Dealer to perform quick and accurate verifications of its clients by leveraging Shufti Pro’s AI-based identity verification solutions. Amaramba Capital Dealer provides customised financial solutions to investors and businesses in the Southern African region. The company helps its clients with suitable strategies by analysing financial circumstances based on their risk tolerance and investment objectives.

Shufti Pro’s AI-based identity verification solutions are targeted at fintech companies, regtech companies, and businesses from the banking sector. According to the company press release, Shufti Pro has a track record of 99% verification accuracy and global reach, which makes it a good choice for businesses of all types and sizes.

By partnering with Shufti Pro, the risk and compliance department of Amaramba Capital Dealer will gain the ability to analyse any attempts or instances of identity theft or attempted fraud. Shufti Pro’s KYC system is able to verify the identity of customers in real-time, thus helping businesses to stay on top of fraud by preventing identity theft. The system also allows companies to remain compliant with global KYC and AML regulations.

Regarding this partnership, Shufti Pro officials highlighted the importance of accurate and compliant IDV solutions for advisory, private equity and fundraising services provider platforms such as Amaramba Capital Dealer to achieve their business goals.

Representatives from Amaramba Capital Dealer talked about the Shufti Pro KYC program and how it helped them achieve a safe operational environment by allowing the company’s risk and compliance department to be on the lookout for any identity theft and fraudulent activities that may take place.

Shufti Pro also partnered with SpotterFitness

In April 2023, US-based SpotterFitness partnered with identity verification platform Shufti Pro to improve the security of users during fitness activities. SpotterFitness is a health management app that helps fitness enthusiasts keep track of their activities, manage timetables, and keep in touch with their coaches.

The platform offers a gym management option as well as personal training requirements. The partnership with Shufti Pro comes in the context of online health classes and mobile gym management applications becoming more popular, as well as the increased threat of fraud in the fitness industry.

According to the company press release, these fraudulent activities range from identity theft to credit card fraud and fake registrations. By working with Shufti Pro, SpotterFitness aims to protect the identities of its clients and enhance the security of its platform.

