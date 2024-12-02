Altum Group teams up with RiskScreen to optimise KYC processes

Altum Group is an international provider of fund, corporate, and family office solutions. Challenged by sluggish manual onboarding, rigorous regulatory landscapes, and a commitment to forward-thinking practices, Altum turned to RiskScreen for a comprehensive solution.











Altum's executives said they partnered with RiskScreen to accelerate their journey towards operational efficiency and technological advancements. In a dynamic business environment, maintaining competitiveness requires flexibility and the integration of state-of-the-art technology. This collaboration underscores their dedication to providing augmented services to their clients.





Reshaping fund administration and increasing efficiency

With technology driving transformative change across industries, Altum Group made a strategic choice to invest in state-of-the-art solutions.

RiskScreen’s electronic onboarding and screening solutions are aimed at transforming and mitigating potential risks across operations. Integrating RiskScreen’s advanced capabilities will help Altum proactively manage the onboarding process, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive sustainable growth in an increasingly complex business environment.

Officials from RiskScreen said they want to help Altum Group achieve their goals. What differentiates RiskScreen from other regtech businesses is tjeir approach to using compliance as a competitive advantage for customers. Altum Group’s dedication to innovation aligns with RiskScreen’s mission to provide customer onboarding, screening, and pKYC solutions.

This partnership evolves Altum’s product offering and represents a fusion of industry expertise and technological innovation. Together, the two partners aim to reshape the fund administration landscape by redefining efficiency standards, fostering technological advancement, and establishing new benchmarks for future-fit businesses.





What does RiskScreen do?

RiskScreen is an AML and KYC technology provider dedicated to improving the effectiveness of compliance departments through intelligent process automation of risk-based customer onboarding, screening, and in-life monitoring. The company’s solutions are flexible, scalable, and auditable. Importantly, they are comprehensible, allowing compliance professionals to understand the logic behind decisions RiskScreen helps them to make.