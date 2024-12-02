Although number of health data breaches is high, many are unreported

According to an examination conducted by the OIPC, the vast majority of the breaches are due to human error but these mistakes are also coupled with the fact that most health authorities do not properly train staff on privacy issues.

Interior Health, which tracks training completion, said only 10% of its staff had completed a 10-minute online module on privacy.

All health authorities require their staff to sign a confidentiality agreement to work, but it is questionable if that alone works as there are still cases of staff inappropriately checking the files of VIPs or people they know, or posting to social media images or information on their patients, the report found.